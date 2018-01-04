Franklin County residents take winter storm in stride

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County was hit with several inches of snow on Thursday.

Heavy snow combined with strong winds made driving difficult all day long across the region.

Most schools were closed, including Greenfield Public Schools and Franklin County Tech.

The snowstorm didn’t bother most Greenfield residents.

“I’m just going to relax and watch the snow come down. It’s New England. It’s going to happen. You should know by now,” Ken Cornwell said. “If you don’t, there’s nothing you can do. If you’re not prepared by now, it’s your own fault.”

Greenfield, Turners Falls, and Gill have all received at least 6 inches of snow.