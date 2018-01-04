‘Felony Lane Gang’ activity suspected in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are urging residents to never leave valuable items in their cars after recent car break-ins that they believe were carried out by members of the Felony Lane Gang.

According to a post on the West Springfield Police Department Facebook page, nine cars were broken into back in mid-November in the area of the Olympia skating rink. Each car had its passenger side window smashed, and in one instance, a victim had her identification stolen.

West Springfield police said in the post that two days after it was stolen, a woman (seen in the surveillance photo above) went to a bank in Poughkeepsie, New York, and withdrew $1,400 from the victim’s account using her drivers license.

The woman who withdrew the money is a suspected member of the Felony Lane Gang, which is based out of Florida but operates all over the country. According to West Springfield police, the gang travels the country, breaking into cars and stealing wallets, licenses, and bank-related items. The gang then allegedly recruits women to assume the stolen identities of the victims to withdraw money, cash stolen checks, and conduct other fraudulent transactions.

“This gang is suspected in several Massachusetts communities of car breaks and these types of larcenies,” West Springfield police wrote on Facebook.

It’s a reminder, police say, to never leave items such as wallets, purses, credit cards, cash or check books in your car.