Failure to clear fire hydrants of snow could result in a fine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As you dig out your driveway, you may want to clear a path around any nearby fire hydrants.

Springfield homeowners can face a fine if they fail to clear the snow from around fire hydrants.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends clearing a three-foot path around hydrants to save precious time for firefighters in an emergency.

Nicholas Bechen of Agawam made a point to shovel out several hydrants in his neighborhood as soon as he could.

“Sometimes you’ll go by and there’s basically a castle around a fire hydrant,” Bechen said. “I guess people need to be more aware, or think for a minute. I was always taught to dig them out when you can.”

In Springfield, you could face a fine of $25 for failing to clear hydrants within 24 hours of a storm.