East Longmeadow man sentenced to jail for hiding cameras in Maine beach rental

YORK, Maine (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to a month in jail following his arrest for hiding small video cameras in a beach rental to spy on guests.

WCSH-TV reports 32-year-old Joseph McGrath of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, rented the home in York, Maine, last September and placed four hidden cameras in bathrooms. He was staying at the home with his wife and children.

Police say McGrath placed the cameras inside an air freshener on the top of the back of the toilets. The cameras had clear views of showers. Police say McGrath was convicted of 10 counts of violation of privacy on Tuesday and immediately taken to jail.