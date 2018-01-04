Current snow conditions in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The worst of Thursday’s severe weather has passed.

Schools were closed in Agawam Thursday, and the town’s municipal offices closed at noon. Just a few remaining flurries at night time after the storm dumped several inches of snow on towns throughout the Pioneer Valley.

Roads were empty Thursday afternoon as many avoided the snow covered roads, as traction and safety were of concern.

The temperature will drop into the teens at night time, and the flurries will start to fade through midnight.

Plows have been moving through Springfield throughout the evening, and as the storm has tapered off, plows on the highway have been able to catch up on some of the clearing, improving traction on I-91.

There is currently a wind advisory in effect, with gusts of more than 30 miles per hour Thursday evening. These winds are causing gusts of blowing snow, reducing visibility on the roadways.

22News spoke with Agawam Police Dispatch who said they haven’t been dealing with a lot of accidents so far, but they are having issues with people not following the parking ban.

The parking ban is in effect in Agawam until Friday at 6 p.m.

The wind gusts are expected to last through to Friday morning, and may cause some limited visibility for drivers venturing out on the road.