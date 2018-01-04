Contestant loses $3,200 for mispronouncing ‘gangsta’ on Jeopardy

(WFLA) — One letter can change an entire word and apparently make a man lose his fortune.

Contestant Nick Spicher appeared on Jeopardy’s first episode of 2018.

Longtime show host Alex Trebek read the “Double Jeopardy” $1,600 clue, which would amount to $3,200. He read, “A song by Coolio from Dangerous Minds goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic.”

Today we learned that there's a huge difference between a “gangster” and a “gangsta.”

Spicher answered, “What is Gangster’s Paradise Lost,” in perfect confidence.

At first, the contestant was awarded the prize money for his correct answer, but then the judges took it back.

They said the correct response is “What is Gangsta’s Paradise Lost.”

“Although Nick’s response of ‘Gangster’s Paradise Lost’ was initially accepted, the hard R sound caught the ear of one member of the onstage team, who immediately followed up with a quick check,” Jeopardy explained in a post on their website.

Show judges ruled that “gangsta” and “gangster” are two different words after seeing separate listings in the Oxford Dictionary, with different definitions.

According to the Oxford Dictionary, “Gangsta” is defined as an informal noun meaning “a gang member”. “Gangster” is listed as a “member of a gang of violent crimes.”

“Nick changed not only the song’s title, but also its meaning ­–- making his response unacceptable,” Jeopardy said on their website.

Fan’s of the show went bonkers on social media.

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. took to Twitter, saying, “Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy.”

