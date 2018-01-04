Chicopee Police looking to identify vehicle involved in stolen DPW equipment worth $4000

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the driver of the vehicle in the video that entered DPW grounds on Baskin Drive and stole an equipment.

Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told 22News the suspect stole a Fisher plow headset assembly valued at $4000 on November 30, 2017.

Wilk said Chicopee detectives are currently investigating the matter.

If you recognize the vehicle in the video or the stolen equipment, you are asked to contact Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.