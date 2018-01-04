Chicopee man arrested in West Springfield after car accident, fight

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in West Springfield Wednesday night after a car accident allegedly escalated into a fight.

According to a post on the West Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page, Joe Lupien, of Chicopee, is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including assault and battery, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a Class B drug, and possession/to distribute a Class B drug.

Officers were called to the accident on Park Street at 10:30 p.m. When they got there, Lupien and the other occupant of the car were allegedly fighting in the Cumberland Farms store. West Springfield police said in the post that Lupien could not explain to officers how the vehicle he was driving, which was registered to his mother, had fresh damage.

“A WSPD Drug Recognition Expert as well as a Narcotics Detective responded to the scene to assist, as Mr. Lupien displayed the characteristics of someone under the influence of narcotics,” police wrote in the post.

Four bags of phencyclidine, also know as PCP, were allegedly found in Lupien’s possession, as well as a sandwich bag containing marijuana believed to be laced with PCP.