Chicopee looking to identify ‘persons of interest’ in iPhone theft

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify two ‘persons of interest’ in an iPhone theft incident.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a woman left her iPhone 7 Plus on the counter of Jenrose Package Store on December 30. When she went back inside to get it, it was gone.

Chicopee police detectives would like to talk to the two people in the photo above about the stolen $1,200 phone.

If you recognize the man or woman or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1740.