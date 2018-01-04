Birds bring California traffic to a halt

(KCRA/NBC News) Huge flocks of birds are slowing traffic along California’s Yolo Causeway.

The murmuration, or aerial swirling flocks, of starlings along the Yolo Causeway is such a dazzling sight, it’s led drivers to pull over to take photos and videos.

The birds do this as a form of protection, according to avian ecologist Bob Meese.

However, California Highway Patrol said pulling over on the side of the road when it’s not an emergency is causing traffic backups and can be dangerous for those getting out of their cars.

