Agawam begins to dig out from winter storm

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – As soon as the snow stopped falling, the cleanup started in western Massachusetts.

Plenty of plows, but very few people were out in Agawam Thursday night as strong winds whipped painfully cold temperatures long after the snow had stopped.

With schools closed and a parking ban in effect, many Agawam residents stayed inside for the worst of Thursday’s storm. With more than eight inches of snowfall, plow drivers said the snowfall would keep them busy all day and all night.

Raymond Remillard of Agawam said, “We started about 11 o’clock this morning, and we’ll last probably all night. Very tired. Real windy and real cold.”

Once the snow stopped, people filled up on fuel for their cars and snow blowers to begin the process of clearing off their sidewalks and driveways.

Ron Brown of Agawam said, “I’m tackling it right now as I was earlier. I chopped off half of it, give it a few hours, and I hit it again. Probably two-three hours at most. If you wear the right clothing, it’s fine.”

Agawam’s parking ban remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday night to make room for plows. Agawam schools will remain closed tomorrow.