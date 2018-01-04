5 without a home after improper disposal of ashes caused Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people are without a home after a fire at a multi-family residence near The X Thursday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger, firefighters were called to the home at 68 Whittier Street just after 1:30 p.m. He said they found the fire on the second floor of the home and were able to put it out quickly.

No one was injured, but three second floor tenants and two first floor tenants have to find somewhere else to stay. Leger said the cause of the fire was determined to be improper disposal of fireplace ashes on the front porch.

Leger estimates the fire caused $25,000 in damage to the second floor living room and front porch.