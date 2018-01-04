2 lanes closed on I-90E in Blandford after tractor trailer jackknifed

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A jackknifed tractor trailer accident is causing delays on the Mass Pike eastbound in Blandford.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. George Hamilton told 22News there were no injuries in the accident, but it has caused the right and breakdown lanes of I-90E to close in the area of the 30-mile marker.

Hamilton said crews have just arrived to begin clearing the tractor trailer from the roadway. There is no estimated time that the lanes will reopen.

The speed limit on the Mass Pike from the New York line to Boston has been reduced to 40 MPH due to the snowy conditions. There is also a restriction on tandem tractor trailer units and propane tractor trailers on the Mass Pike at this time.