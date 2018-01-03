What we know about Terry Miles, man accused of abducting girls

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police across the region are still searching for two girls whose mother was found dead Sunday inside their home.

Police say Terry Miles, 44, is a person of interest in the disappearance of 7-year-old Lulu Bandera-Margret and 14-year-old Lili Griffith, and the death of their mother, Tonya Bates, 44.

Miles has not been charged with any crimes in connection with the disappearance of the girls or their mother’s death, but Round Rock Police Department officials believe the girls are not with him “willingly.”

Miles was Bates’ roommate. Here’s what we know about Miles:

Storied Past in Louisiana

In the past decade, Miles has been arrested and charged in numerous domestic violence cases in Calcasieu Parish, which is in southwest Louisiana. He was also originally charged with murder in 2014 but a grand jury failed to indict him in the case.

December 2009 – Domestic abuse battery: Case status unknown

Case status unknown July 2011 – Domestic abuse battery : Sentenced to 90 days in jail and one year supervised probation

: Sentenced to 90 days in jail and one year supervised probation September 2013 – Pornography involving juveniles : Charges were dropped in May 2015

: Charges were dropped in May 2015 October 2011 – Attempted second-degree murder : Charges were dropped in November of 2012

: Charges were dropped in November of 2012 June 2014 – Domestic abuse battery: Sentenced on May 2015 to one year in prison, four years suspension and five years supervised probation

Sentenced on May 2015 to one year in prison, four years suspension and five years supervised probation July 2014 – Murder suspect: Considered a person of interest in the murder of Pamela Parker in Sulphur, La.

Considered a person of interest in the murder of Pamela Parker in Sulphur, La. August 2014 – Simple battery : Charges rejected on Sept. 22, 2014 after he was convicted on other charges

– : Charges rejected on Sept. 22, 2014 after he was convicted on other charges August 2015 – Considered a person of interest in third-degree rape of a woman in Sulphur, La.

– Considered a person of interest in third-degree rape of a woman in Sulphur, La. November 2015 – Domestic abuse battery: Pleaded no contest to amended charge of simple battery on Sept. 7, 2016. Sentenced to six months in jail.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the grand jury failed to indict Miles in the 2014 murder case because they didn’t have enough evidence in the case. However, Mancuso says he still believes Miles is their prime suspect. While Round Rock police have not released how Bates’ died, Mancuso says his modus operandi is similar, “In this particular case in Round Rock it’s also a beating — which is the same manner of death [of Pamela Parker] — which was never disclosed before this time.”

“We know that he likes to beat on women because he’s got several domestic abuse, battery charges,” continues Mancuso on Miles’ extensive criminal background.

The chief of police in Sulphur tells KXAN his department also had a long history with Miles dating back to 2010. In the 2011 case, Chief Lewis Coats said Miles tried to strangle the person he was dating and even went so far as to stage her attempted suicide.

“He had controlled her mentally and abused her mentally and she had actually filed a false report at the time to say she was raped by a suspect,” explains Coats. “But once she got away from his control, she was able to tell the truth — that it wasn’t a rape but a domestic abuse and he tried to strangle her.”

Strangulation Crimes

Kelsey McKay is a consultant for law enforcement agencies across the country. She specializes in strangulation-related crimes.

“It never surprises me when some of our most violent offenders have a history of strangulation,” said McKay. “When you put your hands around the neck of a loved one, you’re really showing the world that you’re capable of killing — that you’re willing to do so at any given point in time.”

McKay says strangulation is a predictor of future crimes.

“It really defines who this perpetrator is and what they’re willing to do. Once somebody has strangled someone, they have shown that they have the rage and the enjoyment to kill another person,” she said.

Despite felony strangulation statutes in nearly every state in the country, the most common outcome in strangulation cases is that they be reduced to a misdemeanor crime, or dismissed altogether. This is often the case is victims do not wish to cooperate with a law enforcement investigation.

That’s why McKay says training law enforcement and first responders on scene, and even district attorneys offices after a crime has been committed, is crucial.

“Has that office had training? Is that community collecting the evidence they need at the scene? Overwhelmingly, the answer to that question is ‘no,’” McKay said.

McKay says if first responders receive proper and pertinent training about collecting strangulation evidence on scene, justice can be served before a homicide — with a greater possibility of being prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Without such training?

“These perpetrators go on to be mass shooters, to go on to kill police officers, and so it really isn’t just an issue of domestic violence. It is an issue that speaks to the safety of our communities,” said McKay.

Miles might be driving a grey 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate number JGH9845. The vehicle has a hatchback with a white sticker on the upper right-hand corner of the rear window. Round Rock police on Sunday said the last possible sighting was in northern New Mexico or possibly Southern Colorado.

Police said to not approach Miles. Instead, contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5515 or 911.

