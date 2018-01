CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are asking drivers to take caution, due to a water main break Wednesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the break is located in the area of Baskin Drive and Fuller Road. He said that there are no road closures at this time, as DPW crews are still trying to figure out the source of the break.

He says that drivers should take caution, as the area could be icy, and workers are in the area.