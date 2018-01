LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Vermont man is facing a number of charges after police say he sent sexually explicit photos to a 15-year-old girl.

Police say Adam Morin, 18, of Brandon, Vt., also engaged in sex with the girl who resides in Lake George.

Morin was charged with sexual misconduct and disseminating indecent material to minors.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He’s due back in court later this week.