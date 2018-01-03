Victim of Chicopee home invasion, shooting facing drug charges

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee resident is facing multiple drug charges as part of an ongoing investigation into a home invasion and shooting on December 6.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News their investigation revealed the victim of the shooting and home invasion had drugs inside his Montgomery Street home. Officers were called to 189 Montgomery Street the morning of December 6, which is when they found he had been shot.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched the victim’s home, and allegedly found marijuana, cocaine, LSD, Valium, scales, and more than $4,4000 in cash. Chicopee police are requesting a criminal complaint against the man. He’s being charged with possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Class B drug, and possession of a Class C drug.

Wilk said they are still investigating the shooting, but added that the victim hasn’t been cooperative. His name cannot be released until the criminal complaint is sent back from the court.

Wilk told 22News the home invasion and shooting does not appear to have been a random act.