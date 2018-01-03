Today: Red Cross Blood Drive at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Start the new year by helping save a life. The need for blood is constant, so donate and make a difference in the lives of others.

January 3

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Donors will receive a $5 Dunkin Donuts card and a Red Cross T-Shirt* (*while supplies last. Gift card value expires February 28, 2018. Gift cards are non-transferable and not redeemable for cash.)

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

