Increase in demand for winter supplies ahead of our next snowstorm

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Other than the extreme cold the weather has been pretty quiet since the start of the year, but that is all about to change as major winter storm is expected to take shape and affect us here in western Massachusetts.

At Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam people were preparing for the storm.

“Actually the last couple of days have been very very busy. We sold out of our initial two shipments of rock salt and ice melter. We’re expecting more but today especially this morning has been very busy for that product,” said Joe Ovelheiro, the manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam.

Ice melt and rock salt have been in high demand due to the unusually frigid temperatures we’ve been experiencing.

“I don’t think the snow is going anywhere anytime soon so we want to manage it the best way we can.. We’re still trying to deal with all the ice,” said Tim Frangioso of Chicopee.

Most people are prepared for the latest storm. “Yeah we have our shovels. I have a snow blower at home, I got ready and I think we’re good to go, ” said Lou Clement of Agawam.

And of course after the snow stops falling the kids will be able to get out and due some sledding, especially if it turns out to be a snow day.