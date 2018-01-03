Suit Up Trailer

(CW) – The super season returns starting Monday, January 15 on The CW Springfield.

SUPERGIRL: Struggling to heal from her injuries inflicted by Reign (Odette Annable), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) remains in a dreamlike state, unable to be reached. Mon-El (Chris Wood) recruits one of the Legion members, Brainiac-5 (guest star Jesse Rath), to try to bring her back. Meanwhile, Reign continues her rampage on the city so the DEO teams up with the Legion of Superheroes to try to stop her. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Eric Carrasco (#310). The episode airs on January 15, 2018.

THE FLASH: As Barry’s (Grant Gustin) trial for the murder of Clifford DeVoe begins, Iris (Candice Patton) and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) must decide how far they are willing to go to keep Barry out of prison. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Lauren Certo & Kristen Kim (#410). The episode airs on January 16, 2018.

BLACK LIGHTNING: Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man wrestling with a secret. As the father of Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Ann McClain), and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe-haven for young people in a neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero in his community. Nine years ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort. Gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, he used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning, but he left the Superhero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star. The episode was written and directed by Salim Akil (#101). The episode airs on January 16, 2018.

ARROW: Despite losing half his team, Oliver (Stephen Amell) remains confident that he, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Diggle (David Ramsey) can stop Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) and Black Siren (Katie Cassidy). However, when he discovers one of Cayden’s secrets, he decides to team up with an unlikely ally. Meanwhile, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) spends time with Vince (guest star Johann Urb). James Bamford directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#610). The episode airs on January 18, 2018.