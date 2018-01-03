Students at Springfield JCC relocated to warmer rooms in building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This stretch of cold weather we’ve experienced has taxed heating systems to the brink.

It’s been so cold that some schools have had to close, but not the JCC Learning Center in Springfield. The staff there has all pitched in to relocate some kids to warmer rooms.

Director of the Early Childhood Program Debra Cohen told 22News their building is big enough to accommodate the move to warmer spaces. They picked up all the equipment and toys and contacted all the parents to let them know what was happening.

Cohen told 22News it’s the first time they’ve ever had to relocate students, and that the heating system just can’t keep up.

“When it is below zero in the evening and at night and then it rises to that balmy temperature of four degrees, we can only ask the heating system to do the best it can do,” Cohen said. “So when we feel that it is too cold for our children to be in here, that is when we go into correction mode.”

Cohen told 22News the relocation hasn’t affected class sizes. They like to keep it at a minimum of 65 degrees and some areas of the school have been getting down to 60.