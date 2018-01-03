Storm to bring accumulating snow to all of western Massachusetts Thursday

(WWLP) – The first storm of 2018 will bring accumulating snow to all of western Massachusetts beginning Thursday morning and lasting until the evening hours.
A Winter Weather Warning is in effect from 1:00 a.m. Thursday to 1:00 a.m. Friday in eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1:00 a.m. Thursday to 1:00 a.m. Friday in Berkshire County and western parts of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties.
A Wind Chill Watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon in Berkshire County.
Report It! Submit a photo to WWLP
WWLP App [iPhone/iPad] [Android]
Text Alerts Breaking News, Weather, Closings
Email Breaking News, Weather, Headlines
Timing:
- 5-7 a.m.: Snow begins from east to west
- Late morning: Snow becomes widespread
- Late morning to afternoon: Steadiest snow of the day
- Evening: Snow ends
Precipitation Types:
- Snow everywhere
- Fluffy snow
Snowfall amounts & uncertainty:
- Most snow expected in far eastern parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties, up to 7 inches
- Central Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties could see up to 6 inches of snow
- Berkshire County and western parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties can expect up to 4 inches of snow
Impacts:
-
- Travel may be difficult Thursday morning with reduced visibility and slippery roads
- As winds pick up during the day, isolated power outages and downed tree limbs are possible