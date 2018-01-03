Storm to bring accumulating snow to all of western Massachusetts Thursday

(WWLP) – The first storm of 2018 will bring accumulating snow to all of western Massachusetts beginning Thursday morning and lasting until the evening hours.

A Winter Weather Warning is in effect from 1:00 a.m. Thursday to 1:00 a.m. Friday in eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1:00 a.m. Thursday to 1:00 a.m. Friday in Berkshire County and western parts of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties.

A Wind Chill Watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon in Berkshire County.

Timing:

5-7 a.m.: Snow begins from east to west

Late morning: Snow becomes widespread

Late morning to afternoon: Steadiest snow of the day

Evening: Snow ends

Precipitation Types:

Snow everywhere

Fluffy snow

Snowfall amounts & uncertainty:

Most snow expected in far eastern parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties, up to 7 inches

Central Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties could see up to 6 inches of snow

Berkshire County and western parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties can expect up to 4 inches of snow

Impacts:

Travel may be difficult Thursday morning with reduced visibility and slippery roads As winds pick up during the day, isolated power outages and downed tree limbs are possible



Interactive Radar Live Radar Severe Threat Western Mass New England