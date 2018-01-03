Storm to bring accumulating snow to all of western Massachusetts Thursday

Winds expected to pick up Thursday afternoon, isolated power outages possible

(WWLP) – The first storm of 2018 will bring accumulating snow to all of western Massachusetts beginning Thursday morning and lasting until the evening hours.

A Winter Weather Warning is in effect from 1:00 a.m. Thursday to 1:00 a.m. Friday in eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1:00 a.m. Thursday to 1:00 a.m. Friday in Berkshire County and western parts of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties.

A Wind Chill Watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon in Berkshire County.

Timing:

  • 5-7 a.m.: Snow begins from east to west
  • Late morning: Snow becomes widespread
  • Late morning to afternoon: Steadiest snow of the day
  • Evening: Snow ends

Precipitation Types:

  • Snow everywhere
  • Fluffy snow

Snowfall amounts & uncertainty:

  • Most snow expected in far eastern parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties, up to 7 inches
  • Central Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties could see up to 6 inches of snow
  • Berkshire County and western parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties can expect up to 4 inches of snow

Here’s our updated SNOWFALL FORECAST MAP

Impacts:

    • Travel may be difficult Thursday morning with reduced visibility and slippery roads
    • As winds pick up during the day, isolated power outages and downed tree limbs are possible
