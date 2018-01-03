Stolen car stolen back

(WTMJ) A Milwaukee, Wisconsin woman fought back after her car was stolen Tuesday morning, taking it back from the thief just hours later.

Krisy Castro decided to warm up her car while she was outside with her dogs. In the time it took to get them back in the house she said her car was gone.

“Not even a minute later I hear my car backing up in the driveway,” Castro said.

Castro said she didn’t think and she started running after it. She caught the thief at the light, yanked open her door and yelled at him to give it back.

She said that is when the thief took off again, dragging Castro while she held the door until she fell off. The man got away but Castro wasn’t done. She went to Facebook and asked people to be on the lookout.

“My uncle, a few hours later, called me and says, ‘I just spotted your car,'” Castro said.

