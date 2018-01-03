Springfield residents evacuated from State Street building after gas odor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking commuters to avoid State Street after a building was evacuated due to odor of natural gas.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, authorities had to evacuate everyone at 693 State Street a little after 4 p.m. on Wednesday because of a suspected gas leak.

A Springfield Police Department van has been made available to keep residents warm as city fire and gas officials investigate the matter.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.