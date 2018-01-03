Springfield residents asked to put trash/recycling bins out early due to snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents whose trash and recycling pickup day is on Thursday are asked to place their bins outside early due to the snowstorm on it’s way to western Massachusetts.

According to a release sent to 22News by the Department of Public Works, bins should be placed outside Wednesday BEFORE midnight.

Crews will be out early to collect trash and recyclables due to the impending storm. Snow is expected to fall steadiest during the first half of the day Thursday.

There is also a parking ban in effect in Springfield. No on-street parking is allowed on the ODD side of the street from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday; No on-street parking is allowed on the EVEN side of the street 7:00 p.m. Thursday to 7:00 a.m. Friday. You can park on either side of the street between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. Thursday.