Springfield homeless shelters providing protection from dangerously cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The homeless will be protected from Thursday’s brutal weather.

Springfield’s cold weather plan includes keeping the homeless out of harms way and well protected when the brutal wind chill settles in late Thursday through the start of the week.

There are more than 100 beds at the Friends of the Homeless shelter. There are another 30 beds at the Springfield Rescue Mission.

William Miller of Springfield Friends of the Homeless told 22News, “People can try different programs. You know there’s a variety of programs, the Salvation Army, the people have to find the best fit for them.”

The shelters are working with the police and other city agencies to make sure there are no homeless on the streets during the extreme cold.