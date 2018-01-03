600+ without power, section of Route 202 closed in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people are without power, and a one-mile stretch of Route 202 in Belchertown is shut down, due to an accident that has brought down wires.

Dispatcher 509 of the Belchertown Police Department told 22News that State Street (Route 202) is closed between Summit Street and the Tractor Supply store (which is located at the corner of Routes 21 and 202).

The dispatcher said that no injuries were reported in the accident, but there are power lines down across the road.

National Grid’s outage map reports that some 680 customers are without power in the area. The company estimates that all power should be restored by 8:00 A.M.