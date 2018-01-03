Nearly 350 without power in Williamsburg after car accident on Rt 9

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 350 customers are without power in the Hampshire County town of Williamsburg Wednesday afternoon.

National Grid spokesperson Christine Milligan told 22News the outages began around 12:00 p.m., after a car accident on Route 9 caused a pole to break and wires to fall down.

According to the National Grid outage map, 346 customers have been without power since the crash. Milligan said while most outages are expected to be repaired by around 2:00 p.m., about 14 households are expected to be without power until about 6:30 p.m.

At one point there were nearly 650 customers without power.