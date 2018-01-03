Peter Pan canceled Thursday bus service because of weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you were planning to take a Peter Pan bus to avoid driving Thursday, you’ll have to make a different plan.

Citing customer and employee safety, Peter Pan Bus Lines canceled all service because of the anticipated severe weather.

A post at the top of the company website reads: “Due to severe weather conditions forecasted for Thursday January 4, 2018, and our concern for the safety of our customers and employees, all Peter Pan service, on all routes, is cancelled for Thursday January 4, 2018. Service is scheduled to resume on Friday January 5, 2018.