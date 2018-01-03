PD: Dog left outside in bitter cold found dead in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Police are investigating after a dog was found dead inside of his doghouse in the bitter cold on Monday.

Police say at around 4 p.m. New Year’s Day, officers received information from a concerned citizen of a dead dog in the rear yard of the home at 108 Adams Street. The concerned citizen reported that the person living in that home had left the dog outside, exposed to the elements during this bitter cold weather.

Officers responded to the backyard where they found the dog dead inside his doghouse. Police say the dog was not provided any type of protective measures against the cold.

The occupant of that home was then located and cooperated with officers. Police say the incident remains under investigation and that an arrest warrant for animal cruelty charges will follow.

