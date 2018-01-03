Parking bans in effect in western Massachusetts ahead of Thursday’s storm

(WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with a look at parking bans throughout western Massachusetts. Accumulating snow is expected across western Massachusetts beginning Thursday morning and lasting until the evening.

Several communities have season-long parking bans in effect. We will continue to update this list as new bans come in.

Agawam : No on-street parking from 6:00 a.m. Thursday until 6:00 p.m. Friday

: No on-street parking from 2:00 to 6:00 a.m. Conway: No on-street parking from midnight to 7:00 a.m.

No on-street parking from midnight to 7:00 a.m. Greenfield: No on-street parking on south or east sides of streets; Parking allowed on both sides of Main Street, Federal Street, Bank Row, and all metered spots except between 1:00 to 6:00 a.m.

No on-street parking from 1:00 and 5:00 a.m. Orange : No on-street parking from 2:00 to 6:00 a.m.

: No on-street parking from 2:00 to 6:00 a.m. Springfield: No on-street parking on the ODD side of the street from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday; No on-street parking on the EVEN side of the street 7:00 p.m. Thursday to 7:00 a.m. Friday. You can park on either side of the street between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

