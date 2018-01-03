Parking bans in effect in western Massachusetts ahead of Thursday’s storm

(WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with a look at parking bans throughout western Massachusetts. Accumulating snow is expected across western Massachusetts beginning Thursday morning and lasting until the evening.
Storm to bring accumulating snow to all of western Massachusetts Thursday
Several communities have season-long parking bans in effect. We will continue to update this list as new bans come in.
- Agawam: No on-street parking from 6:00 a.m. Thursday until 6:00 p.m. Friday
- Athol: No on-street parking from 2:00 to 6:00 a.m.
- Conway: No on-street parking from midnight to 7:00 a.m.
- Greenfield: No on-street parking on south or east sides of streets; Parking allowed on both sides of Main Street, Federal Street, Bank Row, and all metered spots except between 1:00 to 6:00 a.m.
- Ludlow: No on-street parking from 7:00 a.m. Thursday to 7:00 a.m. Friday
- Montague: No on-street parking from 1:00 and 5:00 a.m.
- Orange: No on-street parking from 2:00 to 6:00 a.m.
- Springfield: No on-street parking on the ODD side of the street from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday; No on-street parking on the EVEN side of the street 7:00 p.m. Thursday to 7:00 a.m. Friday. You can park on either side of the street between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. Thursday.
- Sunderland: No on-street parking