One dead in icy pile-up on New York’s Interstate 90

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person has been confirmed dead in an accident involving dozens of vehicles on I-90 East on Tuesday afternoon.

He was identified as 64-year-old Elba resident Edward Torres. He was pronounced dead at ECMC.

Another person was seriously injured. Eleven people have been transported to local hospitals by ambulance.

The pileup occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the I-90 E near Ransom Road in Lancaster. Lancaster Emergency Management said at least 75 vehicles were involved. The Erie County Executive’s Office said its believed at least 22 vehicles were involved.

At least seven volunteer fire departments were at the scene, as well as the Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and Erie County Department of Health SMART teams.

Multiple extractions were needed. Most injuries reported are minor.

Lancaster Police utilized Lancaster School District school buses to pick up stranded motorists. They were taken to Salvatore’s Italian Gardens on Transit Road for shelter.

The westbound lane of I-90 was closed until just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The eastbound lane was reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Cars that were stuck on the Thruway were taken to Rusinuak’s Service on Union Road in Cheektowaga.

Lancaster Police said about 75 cars were involved in the pileup. New York State Police said about 20 were directly impacted by the pile up and dozens of others were stuck on the Thruway in the backup traffic for several hours.

Officials say weather was a ‘huge factor’ in the accident.