New England residents flood stores in preparation for heavy snow on Thursday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the anticipation of a storm comes lots of preparation.



Stocking up, before it piles up.



Western Massachusetts residents were out in full force Wednesday getting everything they need for an expected snow day.



Long lines at the Big Y in West Springfield as people stocked up on more than just bread and milk.



“I came in to grab a couple things for the kid, i just want to make sure she’s all set for the most part,” said Ben Williams of West Springfield. “Making sure that we’re comfortable to sit back and wait it out. We’re from New England its nothing we’re not used to already.”



With many school districts already canceling school for Thursday, some parents were preparing for whatever this storm may bring.

“You know it’s going to storm we had to get the food before everything goes, we don’t know what it’s going to be like tomorrow so we just want to make sure we’re stocked up and have enough to eat in the house and we can stay home,” Rick Lakoga of Agawam told 22News.



It wasn’t just food that people were stocking up on. Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam was busy with people buying last minute necessities like shovels and salt.

One man told 22News he was making sure he had the right parts to work his snow blower Thursday.



“I came to get some pellets and a pin for my snow blower which broke down,” said Hector Collazo of Agawam.



Click here for the latest closings and cancellations in our area >>>>