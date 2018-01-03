MassDOT mobilizing to keep roads clear of snow

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state has already gathered equipment and salt, as well as trained employees, to treat the roads in the months ahead of the winter season to prepare for storms like this.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has more than 4,000 pieces of equipment to utilize this winter as well as more than 300,000 tons of salt stored at locations across the state.

MassDOT also has magnesium chloride and salt brine ready to pre-treat and help de-ice the roads.

22News asked South Hadley State Representative John Scibak if he thinks there should be more funding allocated toward handling storms.

“It’s unpredictable; we have years that are great and years that aren’t so great,” Sciback said. “It appears though this Governor really seems to be somewhat cursed in terms of the start of every year and having to face snow storms and addressing the removal of that snow.”

MassDOT’s Highway Division will be able to utilize up to 700 staff members to remove snow and ice this season.