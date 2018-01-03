Massachusetts man arrested after setting off his own burglar alarm a dozen times

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man is facing charges after police say he deliberately set off his burglar alarm a dozen times within two hours on Dec. 30.

According to the incident report obtained by Eyewitness News, the alarm company stated they contacted Edward Adams and said he seemed “disoriented” and “unable to provide substantial information.”

Police said an officer was dispatched to Adams’ apartment building on Whittenton Street each time the alarm went off and reported the exterior was secure, but he was unable to make contact with any of the residents.

After another alarm activation just before 10 p.m., police decided to perform a well-being check on Adams, according to the report. When officers arrived, however, they failed to make contact with Adams until they gained access to the building through a door on the lower level.

Police said Adams appeared to be intoxicated and told the officers he was deliberately setting off the alarm because he was upset with Comcast over a dispute he claimed “cost him $3,000.”

Police told Adams if they were dispatched to his apartment again he would be arrested, the report stated. Police said Adams acknowledged the instructions and apologized to the responding officers.

After the alarm was activated once more, police returned to the apartment, where they found Adams outside on the porch.

Because of Adams’ intoxication, irrational behavior and the fact that he was home alone, the responding officer determined he needed to be placed in protective custody, according to the report. But when they tried to apprehend him, police said Adams resisted and began to flail around. One of the officers reported that he was struck in the chest by Adams’ elbow.

Police said Adams continued to fight with the officers until they managed to subdue him and place him in handcuffs.

Adams, 50, was charged with making false reports to police, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was arraigned Tuesday and his bail was set at $240.

