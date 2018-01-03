Mass. man charged in September hit-and-run that seriously injured local man

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The person responsible for a hit-and-run in Albany has been charged.

Louis Sanford is loved by everyone who knows him. But his life was forever changed when he left a store on September 15, 2017. Since he was hit, nothing has been easy. Just a few months ago, Louis walked everywhere.

“Six days a week he walks,” his brother Wesley Sanford said. “He takes that same route every day.”

Or at least he used to. The nearly 60-year-old Rensselaer resident was leaving a store on Broadway and starting his walk back home.

“Started walking across the street and this car was sitting at the red light,” Louis recalled. “He kept beeping his horn: Get out of the way; get out of the way.”

Louis said he tried to hurry across but then the unthinkable happened. “He came flying and nailed me right there,” he said.

Louis was hit by the car and flipped into the air. The car sped off. Minutes later, a family friend found him on the ground. She called police and Wesley.

“Louis was on the ground and he was bleeding very heavily from the leg and his leg was twisted,” Wesley said.

It was broken. So was his pelvis. Louis spent days in trauma care at the hospital. Meanwhile, the driver seemingly got away.

“Why would someone do this? And just leave the scene. Leave someone to die,” Wesley said.

Joshua Hill, 38, from Massachusetts, was charged with one count of Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Auto Accident.

Now the family hopes justice will be served. “It breaks my heart,” Wesley said. “I know he wants to get up and go, but he can’t.”

Hill was arraigned in Albany City Court on Tuesday and released on bail. Meanwhile, the family hopes he will be forced to pay some of Louis’s medical expenses.