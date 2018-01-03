Large lottery jackpots drawing more people to play

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of western Massachusetts lottery players are buying their tickets for this week’s drawings.

A LendEDU study found the average Massachusetts resident spends nearly $735 on lottery tickets every year. That’s $500 more than the national average.

Deerfield resident Jackie Williams told 22News that more money means more tickets.

“I probably tend to buy more when it is a little higher, and hopefully my chances will be good,” Williams said.

Because there was no winner for last night’s Mega Millions; Friday’s jackpot will be an estimated $418 million.

The odds of winning are roughly one in 259 million for Mega Millions and one in 292 million for Powerball.

The $440 million Powerball winning combination will be drawn Wednesday night.