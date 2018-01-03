It’s too cold to keep your pets outside

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A plea from the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield: Keep your pets indoors during the intense cold.

Pets should not be left outdoors, says Carmine DiCenso, executive director of Dakin. He told 22News, it’s really dangerous and to make sure they’re inside in a warm place.

“It’s so vitally important, just like people, hypothermia, all sorts of problems that can happen,” DiCenso said.

Not only is it dangerous, it is illegal in Massachusetts to leave dogs tethered outside from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., except for a maximum of 15 supervised minutes. During a weather advisory, it is illegal to leave your dog tethered or unsupervised outside at all. Owners who violate these laws will be fined anywhere between $50 for first offenses to $300 for subsequent violations.

Since humans wouldn’t think of going out in frigid weather without proper clothing, the same applies to your pet, should it need to be taken outdoors briefly. Bundle up!