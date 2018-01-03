Is your home covered in the event of snow damage?

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Your house will soon be covered in more snow, but is it covered with insurance if that snow causes any damage?

Mark Lussier, owner of J. Raymond Lussier Insurance Agency, told 22News, “Anything that would happen, that would be even significant or catasrophic, would probably be covered by the homeowner’s insurance policy subject to your deductible.”

Even if you are covered by your insurance company, they may look for negligence on your part. If you didn’t take the right preventative measures in making sure that your home isn’t damaged by a storm, you may be responsible for paying.

Brett Ralph, owner of Horace Mann Insurance Agency, said, “Every situation is different. I know I’m being a bit ambiguous, but the fact of the matter is that it’s a situation by situation occurrence.”

A negligence case isn’t automatically excluded from coverage -you may not have known there was a problem until the damage is already done. The best advice insurance agents can give is to always call in a claim because you never know if you’ll be covered until a claim representative comes to inspect the damage.

Ralph said, “It’s in their best interest, and really they’re the ones that determine if it’s a claim that’s something covered or not.”

If your home floods when the snow melts, that isn’t covered by homeowner’s insurance. You would need flood insurance or a water damage extension on your homeowner’s insurance.