InFocus: Impact of the new tax reform bill on your finances

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This Sunday 22News will broadcast a special edition of 22News InFocus. We will be discussing the the possible impact of the tax reform bill on your personal finances, businesses, and the federal budget.

The new tax reform bill into went into effect on January 1, 2018 and contains a large number of provisions that will make changes for individual taxpayers and businesses. But most Americans will not feel the changes until spring of 2019 when they file taxes for 2018.

Before the bill became law, controversy and confusion surrounded the legislation. Even now, debates continue about who really benefits: average Americans or the extremely rich, and big corporations. And how will tax cuts impact the national deficit?

Read the text of the new federal tax bill here.