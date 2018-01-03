How to efficiently keep your home heated during the incoming weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents are getting their homes ready for Thursday’s snow.

Plugging drafts inside of your home is one of the most efficient ways you can keep the heat inside your home.

Customers flocked to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield Tuesday night to prepare for the first snow of 2018. The store manager said weather stripping was one of the most popular items customers were buying.

Rocky’s Manager Carl Combs told 22News, “It was pretty full this morning and we started running low mid afternoon or so. Can keep those breezes from coming in and keep what temperature is inside the house there. It’ll definitely help with your electric bill and keep your heating bills down.”

Wind from Tuesday’s storm could cause isolated power outages. To keep the heat inside your home, Liberty Mutual Insurance recommends keeping curtains closed, covering doors with blankets, and closing off doors to interior rooms.

Nashali Garcia of Springfield said, “The power going out, wow. It’s gonna be really cold. It’s been negative degrees lately, so we’re all going to be freezing probably wearing a bunch of layers and gathering up a bunch of blankets so we can keep warm.”

Columbia Gas urges you to open cabinets around plumbing to keep pipes from freezing and to check your carbon monoxide detectors.

Homeowners with fireplaces are reminded to stockpile wood before the snow arrives.