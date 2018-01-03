Heating oil companies feeling the heat from customers as frigid temperatures continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The phones haven’t stopped ringing at Central Oil company in Chicopee.

Customers wanting emergency deliveries.

Martin Topor, owner of Central Oil Company, told 22News, “They say ‘I need oil,’ you say how much oil do you have? They say ‘half a tank,’ well you don’t get oil every two days. Give us a little bit of a break. They say ‘I need it right away, I’ll never make it through tomorrow.'”

Topor told 22News, there’s plenty of heating oil available. That’s not a problem. He pointed to the abundance of heating oil stored at St. James Avenue and Tapley Street. Some customers are afraid they’ll run out if they have only 20 gallons remaining in their tanks.

Topor’s staff expects calls from those customers.

“We tell them not to worry, we will get there, we need to shovel out a path, we know a lot of elderly people so the guys will do it for them. So they’re usually good about it, even if we know they need only 20 gallons. We’ll do it if it makes then feel better,” said Jan Weldon of Central Oil Company.

How much oil do need to heat your home each day? Martin Toper said one gallon is burned for every sixty minutes the boiler runs.