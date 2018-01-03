Grocery stores busy as residents prepare for Thursday’s snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People are stocking up on their “bread and milk” before Thursday’s snow.

Big Y Director Sam Chevalier told 22News the Springfield store is much busier than a typical Wednesday.

Chevalier said Customers were coming in for what he calls comfort food, preparing for a couple of “indoor” days.

“Yes, I actually am stocking up. I’m afraid I’ll be stuck in the house, I want to be prepared,” said Mark Brown of Springfield.

Holly Howland of Hampden told 22News, “Today, I’m stocking up on fresh produce, since I’m not going to go out during the next couple of days.”

Popular grocery items include soft drinks, soup and munchies.

Customers don’t want to run out of their favorite foods on Thursday and possibly Friday.