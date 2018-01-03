Gov. Charlie Baker warning residents to brace for snowstorm

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is warning residents to brace for the winter weather.



Some parts of the state could get significant snow.



The State Emergency Operations Center will activate Thursday morning to deal with the impact of the storm.



Governor Baker warns that travel will be dangerous on Thursday.



“Snow covered roads high winds and the fact that this storm will bring two to three inches of snow per hour will make driving hazardous and we are urging the public to please stay off the roads tomorrow unless absolutely necessary and to use public transit,” Gov. Baker told 22News.

State offices will be closed Thursday for non-emergency employees.

