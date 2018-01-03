Gov. Baker heads into election year with fundraising lead

BOSTON (AP) – Republican Gov. Charlie Baker heads into the 2018 election year with a commanding fundraising lead over his Democratic challengers.

As of Dec. 31, Baker reported having more than $7.2 million in his campaign account. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito had $3.3 million in her account, bringing the GOP team’s total to more than $10 million.That’s far ahead of all three Democratic candidates.

Jay Gonzalez, a top budget official under former Gov. Deval Patrick, had $87,000 in his account as of Dec. 31. Former Newton Mayor Setti Warren had $57,000.Environmental activist Robert Massie, another Democratic candidate for governor, had $18,000.

That’s a combined total of about $162.000.

Baker has benefited in part from a change in state campaign finance laws that doubled the maximum annual donation from $500 to $1,000.