Golden State Goes Green: Legal Pot Sales Soar

(NBC News) California’s new law legalizing recreational marijuana sales is attracting consumers who want to light up, and businesses that hope to cash in.

Lines were long in West Hollywood Tuesday. It’s one of the few cities licensed to sell recreational marijuana.

“You can buy up to an ounce that’s what you saw there. That’s a lot of marijuana I can guarantee most people don’t buy that much marijuana,” said MedMen spokesman Daniel Yu.

Californians looking to grow their own weed can legally grow up to six plants at home.

Medical marijuana is already big business in California, and researchers believe the new law could mean $5 billion in newly legal pot sales this year.

