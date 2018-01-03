Covering your hands, feet and ears will help protect you from getting frostbite

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ll be heading outside in the coming days, there are precautions you can take to prevent frostbite.



Wearing layers and keeping your hands, feet, and ears covered will help protect your skin from the effects of frostbite.

Basically, having no exposed skin.

In extreme cold or negative wind chills, frostbite can damage your skin in as little as thirty minutes.



“Numbness or tingling, or discomfort in the fingers or extremities, is frost nip, which is not a medical emergency,” Chief Alan Sirois of the Agawam Fire Department told 22News. “But if it progresses to frostbite, paleness of the skin, developing of blisters, severe pain in the extremities, that’s an indication of frostbite and it is a severe medical condition.”



If you’re sweating during an outdoor activity like shoveling snow, it can increase your likelihood of frostbite or hypothermia.