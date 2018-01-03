Cold weather can affect your car tires

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cold weather can trigger your “low tire pressure” light.



The moisture in the air inside of your tires expands and contracts depending on the temperature.

Once the weather warms up, the pressure should return to normal.

But the manager of a West Springfield tire shop told 22News drivers can fill their tires with a different type of air to keep their pressure consistent year round.



“What we run in our cars, and a lot of the ambulances and police, they’ll run nitrogen, which doesn’t have any moisture in it, they actually extract it from the oxygen in the air, and there is no moisture in it, so it stays level throughout the year,” said Brandon Fealy.

Nitrogen is readily available at local tire shops.

Or, you can just add air to bring your tires up to the recommended inflation when they lose pressure.

