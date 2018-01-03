Cold temperatures improving ski conditions

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP)- It’s been a cold winter, even by New England standards.

Temperatures have been below freezing in western Massachusetts for much of this early winter. Ski resorts like Berkshire East are benefiting from the cold, both in terms of skiable terrain, and the number of visitors.

“The weather has been good, the trails are really clean, freshly groomed, great conditions, its been a lot of fun,” said Brooke Marshall of Bow, New Hampshire

It’s been an exceptionally cold winter so far in western Massachusetts and its been even colder at Berkshire East in Charlemont, but that hasn’t stopped skiers from hitting the slopes.

“It’s been a lovely day, some good sunshine.The weather is a little bit warmer here than indiapolis so we are pleased,” said Dan Mcafee of Indianapolis, Indiana.

The cold temperatures have allowed the ski resort to consistently make their own snow, creating ideal conditions for skiing and riding.

“We have been able to make a lot of snow out on the hill and we are continuing to make snow now,” said Gabe Porter Henry, Director of Marketing at Berkshire Eats. “We will be way ahead of schedule in terms of opening all terrain on the mountain that we have.”

Porter-Henry told 22News they’re anticipating “packed powder” and “powder” conditions for the rest of the week with Thursday’s expected snowstorm. He also said western Franklin County typically receives more snow than the lower Pioneer Valley.