Closings and delays in western Massachusetts Thursday

(WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with closings and delays in western Massachusetts during Thursday’s snow storm.

Closings and delays in our area on Thursday:

  • 439th Air Lift Wing Westover: Delayed reporting 9:00AM
  • Springfield Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 4. There will be no after-school activities.
  • Springfield Public Schools Central Office will also be closed.
  • Chicopee Public Schools: Schools & offices closed Thursday
  • Academy Hill School
  • American International College
  • Baystate Academy Charter Public School
  • Asnuntuck Community College
  • Holyoke Public Schools: Closed Wednesday and Thursday
  • Mahar Regional High School
  • MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence
  • Mohawk Trail Reg. School District
  • North Brookfield Public Schools
  • Orange Elementary Schools
  • Phoenix Charter Academy
  • PVTA: Non-essential van trips cancelled until 3 P.M.
  • STCC
  • Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts: Closed Wednesday and Thursday
  • Hampden County Registry of Deeds
  • Hampshire Council of Governments
  • Hulmes Transportation Services: No transportation services
  • Ludlow Boys & Girls Club
  • Republic Services
  • Richard Salter Storrs Library: Closed Wednesday